PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has announced its second quarter abandoned vehicle round-up in May.

On May 11, PPD will be marking vehicles in the community with an orange tag 7 days prior to towing. If a vehicle is found out of compliance by May 18, it will be towed.

According to PPD’s website, a car can be considered abandoned after it has not moved from the same spot for over 72 hours, or is visibly inoperable because it’s missing essential parts, such as wheels, transmission or engine.

If it is parked on a public roadway, it will be towed at the owner’s expense.