(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Southern Colorado has no shortage of job openings, and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is feeling those impacts.

“It’s hard to get anybody in any line of work,” said Sgt. Franklyn Ortega with the community services division for PPD. “So [it is] with police officers. So, we’re doing several different programs, different ideas and concepts to increase recruitment.”

PPD said the shortage could be a result of a number of factors, including the fact that not just anyone can, or wants, to be a police officer.

“We have strict guidelines and restrictions as far as felonies, criminal records, drug use psychological exams,” Ortega said.

To help combat the shortage, PPD is turning their focus regionally.

“We’ve made trips to Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas for recruitment,” Ortega said.

And that is just to name a few. Kalob Johannsen, a new recruit, came from out-of-state, drawn to the department by word of mouth.

“I didn’t necessarily get recruited down here directly from somebody, but I did hear a lot about this department and the benefits that they had,” Johannsen said.

PPD said some of those benefits include an increased salary.

“Starting as a new officer, you would start at $5,656 a month, which is just under $68,000 a year, which is a great incentive,” said Cpl. Brian Roman, recruitment specialist for PPD.

If an officer transfers from another department, they would offer even more.

“A lateral officer can start at up to $6,500 a month at level five, which is just around $78,000 a year,” Roman added.

For transfers, PPD said they would also shorten their academy training time from the typical 18 to 20 weeks.

“There will actually be a lateral accelerated academy, which would be about 6 to 8 weeks. Job specific — finding out the rules, regulations and how we operate here in the state of Colorado and the city of Pueblo,” Roman said.

The application deadline for January 2024’s academy has passed, but it is never too late to apply.

Click this link for a list of available positions.

PPD said the main goal is to increase their pool of people, to narrow it down to ones who want to make a positive difference in their community.

“I would assume for a lot of us new guys… showing the community that we’re here for good,” Johannsen said. “We’re not here to hurt people. We don’t want people to be scared of us. We’re actually here to help our community, make it better. That way people feel safe in their own homes.”