PUEBLO, Colo.– You may recall last week’s article about this topic when Pueblo Police uncovered a photo in their archives of a mystery couple.

Currently, they are still on the hunt, documenting their leads and keeping the public up to date on Twitter.

Historical files of the Pueblo Police Department



We have had several promising leads into the identity of the couple we featured in a photo from last week. Mr. Berry believed that the gentleman in the photo could be Police Chief J. Arthur Grady, — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 16, 2021

who was the Pueblo Police Chief from 1922-1952.

We are providing the photos for comparison. We don’t believe they are a match. What do you think? — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 16, 2021

Do you know who this couple maybe? If you know anything, the Pueblo Police Department would like to hear from you.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department.

Reach out to the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.