(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for additional information in relation to the incident that happened at the Pueblo Mall on Nov. 14 when a man drove into the food court.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 PPD were called to the Pueblo Mall at 3429 Dillon Drive about a possible drive-by shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man later identified as 29-year-old Mario Arellano in a vehicle.

PPD said police attempted to contact Arellano but he did not stop for officers and drove into the food court area of the Pueblo Mall where he was later taken into custody. The mall was evacuated as allegedly Arellano told officers he had a bomb in his vehicle, several hours later at around 8 p.m. the Pueblo Metro Bomb Unit cleared the scene.

PPD said the incident is still under investigation and is asking anyone who was present in the food court area to contact Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.