PUEBLO, Colo. — In Oct. 2021, a fatal shooting in an alley near the intersection of East 3rd St. and North Hudson Ave. left a man dead.

The man who had died was identified as Rudy Baca. Another man was walking with Baca and was shot. He was transported to a hospital.

Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section continue to investigate the incident and are asking for any assistance and information into this case.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.