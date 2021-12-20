Pueblo police seek vandals who threw red paint on Columbus statue

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 5:45 p.m., several suspects were involved in throwing

red paint on a Christopher Columbus monument.

Pueblo police have obtained video surveillance of the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who can identify these individuals.

Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Bryan Gonzales at 719-251-4254.



To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a

cash reward.