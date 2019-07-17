Pueblo Police seek public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are hoping the public can help identify a man caught on camera burglarizing a home in the 5700 block of Sawyer Ridge Drive in the early hours of July 12.

Police say the man took several tools and a television in the burglary. His face and unique tattoos are visible in the footage.

If you can identify the man seen in the video, you are urged to contact Pueblo Police at (719) 553-3385. You can make a report anonymously as well by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867). If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.