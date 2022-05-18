PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help identifying a woman seen dumping a truckload of tires in an alleyway.

PPD shared photos on their Twitter of the unidentified woman and her vehicle, as she illegally dumped tires in the alley of the 2300 block of Pine Street on May 17.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502, or to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.