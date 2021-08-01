Pueblo police searching for victim(s) who were assaulted during a home invasion

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate several people who were assaulted during a home invasion Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a home invasion on the 600 block of Bellevue Pl around 9:44 p.m. July 31 when possibly armed suspects forced their way inside the house and assaulted several people.

Officers were unable to locate the victims but found “a significant amount” of blood inside the home.

Police believe the victims in this incident are injured. One of the victims is believed to be 36-year-old Lonnie Arellano. The other victims are unknown at this time.

Police have not been able to contact any of the victims and do not know where they are.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate the victims in order to check on their welfare and get statements.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.