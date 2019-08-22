Pueblo police searching for suspects in armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colo — Pueblo Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar store on S. Prairie Avenue.

Police say three men entered the store and held the clerk at knife point. The suspects took a small amount of cash, cigarettes and also stole a black backpack.

The three suspects were seen running away from the robbery.

Officers set a perimeter but didn’t find any of the suspects, but they did find the black backpack near a fence in the area.

Suspect #1 was wearing a red shirt, black baseball cap, and a white bandanna.

Suspect #2 was wearing a black hoodie and a Ninja Turtle mask. He was described to have curly blonde hair.

Suspect #3 was wearing a green long-sleeve turtleneck shirt, and a dark color bandanna with short black hair.

Police say all of the suspects appeared to be 5’5 to 5’8, thin or average builds.

If you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspects, please call the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.