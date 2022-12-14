(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a structure fire on Saturday, Dec. 10.

According to PPD, on Dec. 10 officers were called to the south side of Pueblo about a structure fire. During PPD’s investigation, they determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a red brim cap allegedly started the fire and then left the area.

PPD said the suspect was then apparently seen starting a second fire a short distance away.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If you recognize the suspect, PPD asks you to contact Detective B. Colbert at (719) 553-2478 or the Pueblo Police Department.