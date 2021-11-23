Pueblo police searching for shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. – On Sunday, Nov. 21, around 2:06 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a report that a shooting had occurred near 2001 N. Hudson Avenue (Val U Stay Inn and Suites).

A shooting victim, an adult male, was found in the courtyard of the hotel and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.



After an investigation, detectives found information that the suspect was a juvenile male. An arrest warrant for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder has been issued for the suspect with the case remaining active and ongoing.



If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. To

remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.