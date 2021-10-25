Pueblo police searching for shooting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Saturday, Oct. 23, around 7:38 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a report of a shooting to the 1600 block of E. 8th Street.



Officers located the vehicle that was involved in a collision with several other vehicles since the driver being shot. The victim told police that he had been shot in the 500 block of E. 8th Street

by one of two males who were in another vehicle.

After being shot, the victim fled the scene with the suspects chasing him. The victim described the shooting suspect as a black male, wearing a red hoodie with white shapes on it. The suspect was possibly driving a blue car with tinted windows.



The victim is in critical condition at an area hospital but is expected to survive.



If you have information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936 or Pueblo

police dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP

(542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.