PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is attempting to locate a mother and her two children.

PPD said that they are looking for 33-year-old Marya Garcia and her children 4-year-old Umalia “Molly” García, and 2-year-old, Aemiliaus “Emilio” García.

Marya Garcia, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Umalia and Aemiliaus García, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

They were last seen in southern Pueblo on Spruce Street off Illinois Avenue and near I-25. PPD said that the family is concerned for Marya and the children.