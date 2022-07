PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) needs the community’s assistance in searching for a missing elderly man.

Jacque Olson, 65, has grey hair and a grey beard. He has a large wound on the right side of his face and suffers from several medical issues.

Olson was seen wearing a grey shirt and thick black jacket when he went missing. He was reportedly last seen near the corner of Scranton Ave. and Baystate Ave.

If you have any information, call PPD at 719-553-2502.