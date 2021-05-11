Pueblo police searching for bank robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday.

Police say a man robbed a Sunflower Bank on West 29th Street just before 12 p.m. Tuesday.

He’s described as 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9 with a light complexion and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo, glasses, a blue long sleeve shirt, long black shorts, black shoes, wearing a backpack with black straps.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a 2006 Suzuki Forenza, which was later found by police. Detectives would now like to speak to the primary driver of the car, 22-year-old MacKenzie Weber.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about this incident, call Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130.