Pueblo police respond to shooting report

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Thursday, Oct. 21, around 10:30 p.m., Pueblo police officers received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of E. Ash Street.

The reporting party, who lived in the area, reported hearing a gunshot followed by a male yelling for help in the alley.



Officers located the victim in the alley in the 400 block of E. Ash Street. He was transported to the hospital was non-life threatening injuries.

Shell casing were found at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested.



If you have any information about this incident, please call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936.



To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible

for a cash reward.