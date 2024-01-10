(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened on Monday, Jan. 8 at the Northern Avenue Alta Convenience Store.

PPD said on Monday, that officers were called to the Northern Ave. Alta Convenience Store for a panic alarm. Police learned a man wearing a face mask and dressed in all black approached the counter and said, “Empty your register.”

Employees told officers the suspect only used his left hand to collect the money and kept his right hand in his pocket, potentially simulating having something in his pocket during the incident.