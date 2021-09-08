Pueblo police release Crime Prevention Operation results from Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has released the results of its Crime Prevention Operation that was in effect during the Colorado State Fair.

From August 27 through September 5, members of the Pueblo Police Department’s Patrol Division and Special Investigation Division, along with agents from the FBI Denver Division Southern Colorado Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force, conducted a proactive operation aimed at preventing crime near the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The operation included traffic stops and field contacts, high-visibility operations (e.g., marked patrol cars conducting traffic stops and bicycle patrol officers making citizen contacts) and low-visibility operations (e.g., surveillance and intelligence-gathering).



The following are a sample of the results from the first weekend of the operation:

Four individuals (two adult males, one adult female and juvenile male) were arrested on firearm-related charges. According to police, the three men are known gang members. One of the men was out on bond at the time of his new arrest. Police said the woman, a convicted felon who had two additional warrants for her arrest, was in possession of Methamphetamine.

One adult male was taken into custody after Methamphetamine was discovered in his possession during a traffic stop.

Four handguns were recovered, one of which was stolen.

Over 28 grams of Methamphetamine were seized.

One stolen vehicle was recovered.

The following are a sample of the results from the second weekend of the operation:

Four warrant arrests were made, including the following:

Manuel Garcia – Three felony arrest warrants (Possession of Controlled Substances x2 and Vehicular Eluding) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants.

– Three felony arrest warrants (Possession of Controlled Substances x2 and Vehicular Eluding) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants. John Montez – Two felony arrest warrants (Menacing and Dangerous Drugs) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants.

– Two felony arrest warrants (Menacing and Dangerous Drugs) and two misdemeanor arrest warrants. James Kelly – One felony arrest warrant (Parole Violation – Motor Vehicle Theft). Arrested on new charges of Violation of Restraining Order and Possession of Controlled Substance.

– One felony arrest warrant (Parole Violation – Motor Vehicle Theft). Arrested on new charges of Violation of Restraining Order and Possession of Controlled Substance. More than 30 traffic stops were made, partially resulting in two DUIs.

Law enforcement personnel made several community and gang member contacts.

In separate contacts, .6 grams of Methamphetamine and .6 grams of Heroin were seized.

One stolen handgun was recovered from a vehicle during the subsequent execution of a search warrant.





Courtesy of the Pueblo Police Department

According to the Pueblo Police Department, gang activity was minimal and no major incidents were reported in the vicinity of the fairgrounds.