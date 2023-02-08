(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has received a grant award from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for Peace Officers Behavioral Health Support Funds.

According to PPD, the total grant is $99,464 to provide behavioral health services to peace officers and co-responder community response services. Currently, PPD has 23 sworn and civilian members of the PPD Peer Support Team with five more needed to support the growing need within PPD. Members must complete a 40-hour course and current members must complete ongoing training.

The Peer Support Team provides professional counseling for officers involved in shootings and other critical incidents. PPD collaborates with licensed mental health professionals and community organizations to provide services to officers and the grant will expand the availability and training to better meet the needs of officers.

PPD said this grant is the largest award for Peace Officers Behavioral Health Support Funds the department has ever received.

“It will go a long way toward our ability to provide mental health wellness for our personnel who are exposed to trauma on a daily basis. I am thankful to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for recognizing this need and providing us these grant funds,” said Noeller.