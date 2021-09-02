Pueblo police officers wearing commemorative 9/11 badges

PUEBLO, Colo. — Throughout the month of September, Pueblo police officers are being allowed to wear a commemorative 9/11 badge.

Officers who chose to participate bought the badges themselves. The officers who chose not to participate will still be wearing their normal Pueblo Police Department badges.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, the commemorative 9/11 badges are authorized by the department and are legitimate. Meaning, if you see officers wearing the badges, they are with the department.