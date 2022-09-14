PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department’s Chief Chris Noeller announced that Deputy Chief James V. Martin has graduated from the FBI National Academy.

PPD said that the FBI National Academy is a ten-week advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training program. The academy accepts only participants with proven records within their agencies, with the average participant having 21 years of experience. According to PPD nationally, fewer than one percent of officers are given the opportunity to attend the Academy.

Deputy Chief Martin is a 20-year veteran of the PPD serving in several positions. In Oct. 2021 Martin was promoted to Deputy Chief and he currently oversees Patrol and Traffic divisions.

Deputy Chief James V. Martin

“I appreciate the opportunity given to the Pueblo Police Department by the FBI in allowing Deputy Chief Martin to attend the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy,” said Chief Noeller. “The quality of training presented during this program is unmatched. The knowledge Deputy Chief Martin gained will be a benefit to the Pueblo Police Department and the community.”