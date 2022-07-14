PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting assistance from the public in locating a man wanted for the murder of a woman.

33-year-old Tyler Jordan Mitchell

On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 33-year-old Tyler Jordan Mitchell for the crime of First Degree Murder of a 33-year-old woman.

Mitchell is a white male, approximately 5’08, and 140 pounds. He has a large tattoo on his left forearm that states “Est. 1989.” Mitchell’s right arm is deformed, and is usually kept in a shoulder sling. Police say that Mitchell is frequently seen on the northside of Pueblo but may be en route to the Wichita, Kansas.

According to law enforcement, Mitchell is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Mitchell, contact PPD at (719-553-2502), or your local law enforcement agency. If you would rather make an anonymous tip, please contact CRIME STOPPERS at 719-542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. A successful tip submitted through Crime Stoppers, could make you eligible for a cash reward.