Pueblo police: Motorcyclist shot in legs while driving through neighborhood

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man is recovering from being shot in his legs after authorities believe he was followed and shot by an unknown driver.

Around 7:20 p.m. Thursday evening, Pueblo police officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of E. 4th Street after receiving reports about a man who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found the man lying on a porch with gunshot wounds to his legs. An officer quickly applied tourniquets to the victim’s legs to limit the blood loss.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where, at last report, he was in stable condition.

Once other officers arrived, they learned the victim was riding a motorcycle when the shooting happened. Officers found the motorcycle, which had blood on it, in the backyard of the residence. It appeared to have also been shot.

Officers then found and followed a trail of fuel from the motorcycle to the area of E. 4th Street and Kingston Avenue. There, they found several spent rifle shell casings in the 1300 block of E. 3rd Street as well as two vehicles that had also been shot.

Video footage recorded from a home in the area showed the victim on his motorcycle being followed by a sedan.

As of of this report, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

If you have any information about this incident, call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.