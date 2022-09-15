PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects of several burglaries in the area. PPD provided pictures and video of the suspects they are looking for.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If anyone has any information on this incident, or if you can help to identify the suspects, you are encouraged to call PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Sergeant Eric Gonzales at (719) 553-2582.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP or submit a tip on the website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward