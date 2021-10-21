Pueblo Police looking for suspects in armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, Oct. 20, around 11:30 p.m., Pueblo Police responded to a call to a Shell Gas Station on report of an armed robbery that was taking place inside the store.
Two armed suspects robbed the store with handguns.
They are described as follows:
- Suspect #1, male, slender build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black backpack on the front of
his chest, black gloves, black and white converse shoes, and a pale white Halloween mask.
- Suspect #2, male, wearing a grey hoodie with a brown stripe on the shoulder, black gloves, blue jeans,
white shoes, and a black ski mask with yellow around the eye lids. In the video surveillance, this suspect
can be seen holding a silver revolver
If you have information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502.
To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.
If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible
for a cash reward.