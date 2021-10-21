Pueblo Police looking for suspects in armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, Oct. 20, around 11:30 p.m., Pueblo Police responded to a call to a Shell Gas Station on report of an armed robbery that was taking place inside the store.



Two armed suspects robbed the store with handguns.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

They are described as follows:

Suspect #1, male, slender build, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black backpack on the front of

his chest, black gloves, black and white converse shoes, and a pale white Halloween mask.

his chest, black gloves, black and white converse shoes, and a pale white Halloween mask. Suspect #2, male, wearing a grey hoodie with a brown stripe on the shoulder, black gloves, blue jeans,

white shoes, and a black ski mask with yellow around the eye lids. In the video surveillance, this suspect

can be seen holding a silver revolver

If you have information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible

for a cash reward.