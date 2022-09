PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a robbery at J.R.’s County Store on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said that the robbery occurred in the afternoon on Sunday at J.R.’s Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD asks if you have any information on this incident please call dispatch at (719) 553-2502.