(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a missing child who was last seen on Friday, April 7.

According to PPD, 8-year-old Liliana Mia Partee has brown hair, brown eyes, and is 4’08”. PPD also gave the description of a suspect 54-year-old Fredrick Partee who is bald with brown eyes and is 6’01”. PPD is also looking for a 2017 blue KIA Sportage with Colorado license plate BKYT38.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

PPD said Liliana has a rash on her face, under her right eye. PPD is concerned for the safety of the child. If you see Liliana, Fredrick, or the vehicle contact PPD at (719) 553-2502.