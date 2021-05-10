Pueblo Police looking for man who robbed a Pueblo bank

PUBEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Pueblo Monday afternoon.

Pueblo Police said the robbery happened around 2:51 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank on Hart Road.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man about 5 foot 8 inches tall with a stocky build and dark curly long hair, which could be a wig. He was wearing red sweatpants, a yellow safety vest, orange gloves, a facemask, and a beanie.

Do you recognize this man?

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Carly Gustin at (719) 240-1341 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867). If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.