(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing a purse and using her credit cards at multiple locations.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD said if you have information about the suspect to call Detective Cantin at (719) 553-2506 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. PPD said if your information leads to a felony arrest then you could be eligible for a cash reward.