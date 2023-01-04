(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for five suspects who allegedly broke into a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 1, and used a stolen credit card.

Police said on Sunday, an unknown person or persons broke into a vehicle and took the victim’s purse. Then a woman suspect allegedly used the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase an item at the Northside Walmart.

PPD shared a video along with photos on Twitter of the suspects leaving the Walmart.

If you can identify any of the people shown, contact Detective Maize at (719) 553-3281.