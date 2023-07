(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for suspects in a burglary of a home on Pueblo’s south side.

On Wednesday, July 19, PPD shared photos of the suspects in the burglary, who allegedly broke into the home and stole items.

PPD asks if you have any information, to please contact Detective Colbert at (719) 320-6008.