(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) located a suspect vehicle in connection to a homicide that occurred on Friday, Feb. 24.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

On Thursday, March 3, detectives conducted a search warrant at a home and believed they located a black Mustang involved in the homicide that occurred in the area of 3050 West Northern Avenue.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.