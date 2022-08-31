PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is hosting a half-day citizen’s academy on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The citizen’s academy will be hosted at the Municipal Justice Center located on 200 South Main Street.

PPD said the event will be a series of presentations by various departments within PPD. Each presentation will be 25 minutes in total, with 15 minutes for presentations and 10 minutes for questions from the public. The event is an opportunity for the local community to meet and get to know PPD and how each department operates.

PPD asks the public to RSVP to the event by contacting sbastin@pueblo.us or calling 719-553-2586.