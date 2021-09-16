Pueblo police investigating trespassing turned shooting following possible marijuana plant theft

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is searching for two suspects who police say trespassed, pointed a gun at two victims, began firing, and then fled.

According to the police department, it happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Solar Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met two residents of a home on Solar Drive. The men told police they were sleeping when their dogs began barking and woke them up. They looked outside and saw a man creeping in their backyard.

The residents went into the backyard and confronted the man, who they said, was attempting to steal their marijuana plants. They then chased the man into their front yard and then northbound on Solar Drive.

The residents reported that they caught the man and had him “cornered” near the intersection of Solar Drive and St. Clair Avenue when the suspect summoned another unknown man who appeared from around the corner. The second man then approached the victims and began to yell that he was “strapped.”

He then lifted his sweatshirt, pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at one of the residents, and began firing.

The residents ran from the scene, as did the suspects. Neither of the residents were struck by the gunfire.

Officers located fourteen spent 9mm shell casings at the scene. The man who initially trespassed in the residents’ backyard was described as a white man with curly blonde hair who was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black shoes.

The male who fired the handgun was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The handgun was described as having a red laser sight affixed to it.

If you have any information about this incident, call Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.