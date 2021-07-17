Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man dead

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, Pueblo police officers responded to a shooting on 29th Street and Interstate 25.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot while walking along 29th Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police think the suspect may have been in an older model tan or gold sedan with a sunroof, possibly tinted windows, and possibly no license plates. Authorities do not know if the victim was trying to get into the suspect’s car when he was shot.

Police say the following pictures may possibly be the suspect’s vehicle:





Information is still being gathered and the incident is being investigated by detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next-of-kin.

If you have any information about this incident, witnessed the incident, or recognize the suspect vehicle, contact Detective Glen Fillmore at (719) 320-6044. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, police say you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information is released.