Pueblo Police investigating deadly apartment complex shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police in Pueblo are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

It happened around 11:27 p.m. in a parking lot at the Pueblo Village Apartments located off of Alma Avenue. Pueblo Police said a man had been shot and was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators say the victim’s identity, cause and manner of death will be released at the appropriate time by the Pueblo County Coroner.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police.

