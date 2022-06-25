PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man in a shooting that occurred early morning in a residential area.

At 1:19 a.m., PPD was called to the corner of Arroyo Ave. and Bohmen Ave. after being notified of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Pueblo police are looking for a black car, dark tinted windows with possible damage to the driver’s side caused by bullets. Police believe the suspects left the scene in this vehicle.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

The victim of the shooting will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

If anyone has any information on this case, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or go to www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.