PUEBLO, Colo. — After multiple reports of drive-by shootings in Pueblo on Monday followed by a pursuit on Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has taken four suspects into custody.

PPD said in a press release that the department had received several calls about drive-by shootings at multiple locations on the north and east sides of Pueblo. These calls specified a black truck was involved, and some of the calls reported the black truck exchanging gunfire with another car.

PPD investigated these reports, and located the truck Tuesday morning in the area of 18th Street and Norwood Avenue, just off of Highway 50. After leading police on a chase, the truck wrecked near the intersection of 13th Street and Eastern Avenue.

Four suspects ran from the truck, and three were taken into custody after a foot chase. PPD established a perimeter to capture the fourth suspect, but the suspect was not found on scene. The fourth suspect later turned themselves in to the Pueblo Police station.

One juvenile male was arrested on charges of vehicular eluding, auto theft, possession of a handgun by a minor, criminal mischief, and domestic violence. The juvenile had previous involvements for felony menacing, hit and run, theft, and retaliation of a witness/victim.

Additional charges are pending. Two handguns were recovered on scene with an additional handgun visible inside the truck. Police continue to investigate these incidents.