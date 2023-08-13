(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning, Aug. 13.

At approximately 4:10 a.m., police responded to 45 Bonnymede Road on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man dead at the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later time. This is the 18th homicide in Pueblo in 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.