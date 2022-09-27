PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating after a man died of his injuries after a shooting on the city’s north side on Monday, Sept. 26. The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity at a later time after proper notifications are made.

PPD said that on Monday, at around 4 p.m. PPD officers were called to the 1000 block of West 15th Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter Street, near West 14th Street.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. PPD is now investigating the incident as a homicide and said that this is the 19th homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2022.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or leave a tip online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.