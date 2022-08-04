PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating the death of a man that resulted from a shooting at an apartment complex in early February of 2022.

At approximately 11:27 p.m., Pueblo Police were notified that a man was being taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after a reported shooting.

Despite medical attention, 23-year-old Daniel Christopher Howard, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police determined the shooting had occurred in a parking lot at the Pueblo Village Apartments located on 2401 Alma Ave.

Pueblo Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341 or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.