(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead near a neighborhood Monday afternoon on April 24.

Shortly after 2:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Orman Avenue on reports of an unconscious person. Arriving officers found a man dead at the scene.

PPD said its detectives are investigating the case as a homicide. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office at a later time, per PPD.

This is the sixth homicide investigation of 2023 in the City of Pueblo, according to police.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the PPD’s Communication Center at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254-6022. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.