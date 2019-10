PUEBLO, Colo. — On Thursday morning around 9:23 a.m. officers were dispatched to 3906 Ivywood Lane of a suspicious suitcase in a trash dumpster, according to police.

Detectives located a human body inside of the suitcase. The identity of this person is unknown.

Police are actively following leads in the case.

