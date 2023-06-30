(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking people who report illegal fireworks to call its Non-Emergency Dispatch line.
PPD said dispatchers took 217 Firework Calls in 2022 between July 1, and July 5, many of which were calls about illegal fireworks or loud booms.
“It becomes more difficult to filter out non-emergency calls and make sure we are helping people that have life-and-death emergencies as quickly as possible,” said PPD.
PPD says unless there is a fire, injury, or an immediate public safety concern, you should call the non-emergency number at (719)-553-2502.