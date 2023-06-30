(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking people who report illegal fireworks to call its Non-Emergency Dispatch line.

PPD said dispatchers took 217 Firework Calls in 2022 between July 1, and July 5, many of which were calls about illegal fireworks or loud booms.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

“It becomes more difficult to filter out non-emergency calls and make sure we are helping people that have life-and-death emergencies as quickly as possible,” said PPD.

PPD says unless there is a fire, injury, or an immediate public safety concern, you should call the non-emergency number at (719)-553-2502.