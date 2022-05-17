PUEBLO, Colo. — A baby boy made his entrance to the world in Pueblo early Tuesday morning.

But it didn’t happen without some help.

Pueblo Police Dispatcher Emily Gallardo answered the call for help and saw it all the way through, making sure mom and baby were safe.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police

And Gallardo knew exactly how this mother must have felt – as she is, herself, six months pregnant.

“This is an exhilarating event for us to help bring a new life into this world!” PPD shared on social media. “Our dispatchers are a vital component in keeping our officers and community safe.”

The department says the mom and her infant are doing well at the hospital.