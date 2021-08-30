Pueblo Police Department’s Crime Prevention Operation yields 5 arrests

PUEBLO, Colo.–On Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29, the Pueblo Police Department’s Patrol

Division and Special Investigation Division, agents from the FBI Denver Division, and the Southern Colorado Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force conducted a crime prevention operation near the Colorado State Fairgrounds.



The operation resulted in the following:

Four individuals–two adult males, one adult female and one juvenile male–were arrested on firearm-related charges. The three males are known gang members in the area, with one out on bond at the time of his new arrest. The female is a convicted felon who had two additional warrants for her arrest and was found in possession of Methamphetamine.

One adult male was taken into custody after Methamphetamine was discovered in his possession during a traffic stop

Four handguns were recovered

Over 28 grams of methamphetamine were seized

One stolen vehicle was recovered.

The operation will continue through the duration of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, Colo. to protect fairgoers and others in the area.



To learn more about the Pueblo Police Department, click here.