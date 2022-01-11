Pueblo Police Department seeks identity of shoplifting suspect

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Pueblo Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in two separate shoplifting incidents at the Loaf N’ Jug located at 2610 Santa Fe Drive.

The first incident took place on December 30, and the second incident took place on January 11. During both, hundreds of dollars of beef jerky was stolen.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department.

If you know anything about the suspect or have any information regarding the crimes, call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-7867.