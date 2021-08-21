Pueblo Police Department looks to hire patrol officers

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) will soon have several patrol officer positions open.

Recently, the department took to social media to announce its upcoming application window. That window is expected to open on Friday, Aug. 27 and remain open until Thursday, Oct. 7.

We will have an open house in person and by zoom. To view qualifications, disqualifiers, wages, paid time off, benefits and opportunities go to https://t.co/znMZZmYvvC. pic.twitter.com/ga3CKkfTqA — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 21, 2021

Applicants are encouraged to attend an upcoming open house event on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 1-3 p.m.

To be considered for the position of police patrol officer with the Pueblo Police Department, candidates must:

Be a U.S. citizen at time of application deadline date

Be at least 21 years of age at time of application deadline date Possess a high school diploma,

GED or higher education

Possess a valid driver's license (any state) at time of application and obtain a valid Colorado driver's license by date of hire

Successfully pass physical ability and written examinations

Not have been convicted of a Felony, a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, a misdemeanor crime that would affect ability to certify with the Colorado Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board

Not have been released or discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States under dishonorable conditions

A Colorado P.O.S.T Certificate and higher education are highly desirable.

For information regarding disqualifiers, wages, paid time off, benefits, as well as other opportunities within the department, visit the Pueblo Police Department’s website.