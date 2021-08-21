Pueblo Police Department looks to hire patrol officers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) will soon have several patrol officer positions open.

Recently, the department took to social media to announce its upcoming application window. That window is expected to open on Friday, Aug. 27 and remain open until Thursday, Oct. 7.

Applicants are encouraged to attend an upcoming open house event on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 1-3 p.m.

To be considered for the position of police patrol officer with the Pueblo Police Department, candidates must: 

For information regarding disqualifiers, wages, paid time off, benefits, as well as other opportunities within the department, visit the Pueblo Police Department’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 