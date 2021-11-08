Pueblo Police Department investigating motorcycle versus car traffic accident

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Saturday, Nov. 6, around 10:45 p.m., Pueblo police were dispatched to the 300

block of S. Santa Fe Avenue in reference to a motorcycle versus car traffic accident.



Officers found two riders on a motorcycle had serious injuries from a collision with a vehicle. The motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications have been made to family. The female passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. At this time, her injuries are not life threatening.



The Pueblo Police Department Traffic Section is conducting investigation.

Speed is a factor in this collision.